Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Set To Host Spirit Awards

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards is returning to an in-person ceremony this year, and now the show has its hosts. Comedy power couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman will front the ceremony on March 6 at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The Spirits will stream live at 5 p.m. PT via AMC+ and air on IFC.

Film Independent

“The dream team. Why have just one host when you can have two?” Film Independent President Josh Welsh said. “We’re delighted to have Megan and Nick onboard to bring the magic back to the beach. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.”

Mullally is an Emmy winner for Will & Grace and has appeared on Party Down and voices characters on Bob’s Burgers and The Great North. She also has played on Broadway. Offerman was a regular for the entire run of NBC’s Parks and Recreation and since has earned a pair of Emmy noms for the reality-competition series Making It, which he hosts with his former Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler.

Offerman and Mullally appeared together as Ron Swanson and his ex-wife (aka Tammy 2) on Parks and Rec, on which she recurred.

“We hope to get a little rowdy, but it’ll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse,” Mullally and Offerman said in a joint statement. “Although, with the two of us involved, it’s more likely to be intercourse. Either way it’ll be legit.”

This coming from the couple who toured the U.S. and UK with their comedy show Summer of 69: No Apostrophe and co-penned the bestseller The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.

The 2022 Spirit Awards will be executive produced and directed by Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Production for the eighth consecutive year. Shawn Davis returns as executive producer for Film Independent for his 20th year, Rick Austin returns as​ co-executive producer for his seventh year. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff also are back as producers.