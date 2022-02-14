Meet Cute Podcast Set For TV Adaptation From wiip

EXCLUSIVE: On Valentine’s Day, Dickinson producer wiip has found its next love story.

The company has struck a deal to adapt Naomi Shah’s hit romantic comedy podcast Meet Cute as a television series.

Meet Cute has produced over 400 romantic comedies as original 15-minute scripted audio episodes and has a global network of over 1,000 creators, including Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard, who created Cruise Ship for the company.

Meet Cute has also previously worked with Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough on a series.

Some of Meet Cute’s recent podcasts include Sweatpants Kinda Love, Christmas Time Machine and Camp Firefly. They tell of amusing or charming first encounters between two characters.

Former investment banker Shah launched the company on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and raised millions of dollars from the likes of Union Square Ventures.

The series, which will be exec produced by Shah alongside wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, will be based on Meet Cute IP, although it’s not clear which stories will be featured in the project.

It is the latest podcast series to be adapted for the small-screen as Hollywood continues to step up its search for audio stories to reversion for television and film.

“There’s nothing better than a creative meet cute and that’s exactly what the first conversation with Mark and Nate felt like. Since day one, we have loved working with the wiip team, and dreaming up new ways to surprise and delight our audience in the world of rom-coms. Wiip has established themselves as excellent TV producers and we are excited about partnering with them to bring our brand of feel-good stories to screens,” said Shah.

“Meet Cute has become a global destination for smart, creative storytellers who tell timeless stories in imaginative, innovative ways. We are always giddy with excitement for a new episode and Naomi and her team always deliver. They have pushed the boundaries of the rom-com genre and have redefined its limits. From our first, er, date, we knew we would make great partners.’” added Roybal.