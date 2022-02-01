‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

The McLusky family will be back.

Paramount+ has handed the Jeremy Renner-fronted drama series Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, a second season.

The renewal is unsurprising given that Mayor of Kingstown is the nascent streamer’s second-most-watched original series behind Yellowstone prequel 1883 and is part of the Taylor Sheridan universe – the company’s most significant creative force.

Sheridan himself told Deadline last year about the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which forms part of his cabal of shows, which also includes the Sylvester Stallone-fronted Kansas City, along with Bass Reeves, Land Man and Lioness, the fifth season of Yellowstone and a second season of 1883.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The first season starred Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, it is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

The series launched in November 21 and hada its season finale in January.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

Said Fuqua: “Mayor of Kingstown is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for Season 2. Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”

Glasser added: “We are thrilled that shows like Mayor of Kingstown — original stories with layered characters and important themes — are able to thrive on Paramount+,. We can’t wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for Season 2.”