‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Gets FX Premiere Date

FX today set a premiere date for the fourth season of its gritty biker drama Mayans M.C., announcing that it will return with two episodes airing back-to-back on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

The series co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.

Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas round out the cast. The 10-episode fourth season was produced by 20th Television and FX Productions, with James, Sutter and Hilton Smith exec producing.