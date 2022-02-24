Max Thieriot To Star In His CBS Drama Pilot ‘Cal Fire’; ‘SEAL Team’ Future Uncertain, But There Are Positive Signs

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot has closed a deal to headline CBS drama pilot Cal Fire, a project he co-wrote and executive produces.

Thieriot’s acting deal for the pilot comes on the heels of SEAL Team getting renewed for Season 6 by Paramount+. I hear Thieriot is the only main cast member who does not have a deal for Season 6 as he has been waiting to see what happens with Cal Fire, which has been a passion project for him. According to sources, if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, he potentially could do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out.

In light of the uncertainty, the Season 5 finale of SEAL Team ended in a cliffhanger for Thieriot’s Clay Spenser that could go either way. On the way back to Mali, Clay (Thieriot) tells Jason (David Boreanaz) that this would be his last mission with Bravo for a while, saying that he’s transferring to the Green Team so he can spend more time with Stella (Alona Tal) and his newborn son, Brian. When they’re back on the ground in Mali, Bravo is ambushed, trapped and under fire, and Clay appears to be hit with shrapnel to an eye, footage that is intertwined in a montage with Stella’s baby shower.

Cal Fire, from Grey’s Anatomy alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor. Phelan and Rater wrote the teleplay from a story they co-wrote with Thieriot.

In Cal Fire, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

Thieriot will play the lead character, a young convict. Bode had so much promise, and then life knocked him down. He has the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a second chance with Cal Fire. Bode is driven by misplaced guilt, but he can’t wallow in his past — because the present hit him right in the face.

Thieriot, Phelan and Rater executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is the studio.

Born and raised in Occidental, CA, where he currently lives with his family, Theriot has played Clay Spenser on SEAL Team for its entire run to date, which included four seasons on CBS before moving to Paramount+. Theriot is repped by Gersh and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

