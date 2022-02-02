Maverick TV U.S. Chief John Hesling Steps Down

EXCLUSIVE: John Hesling, President of Maverick TV USA, is stepping down after four years at the Chrisley Knows Best producer.

Hesling joined the All3Media-owned company in 2017 and has been responsible for overseeing USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which recently wrapped up its ninth season, as well as multiple spinoffs including Growing Up Chrisley, which launched its third season last year.

He also scored a Netflix cooking competition series – American Barbecue Showdown – that has been renewed for a second season at the streamer.

It’s not clear what Hesling is going to do next, but he said that he is “excited” to try something new, adding that the industry is in “such a profound period of change” with distribution channels and creative possibilities that his “head is spinning with new ideas to take out to buyers”.

Simon Knight, Chief Executive of Maverick TV, will now oversee the U.S. business.

Before joining Maverick in 2017, Hesling was SVP, Programming at Warner Bros-owned Shed Media and spent 14 years at the BBC in London, New York and LA. He exec produced series including NBC’s First Dates and Genius Junior, TLC’s Long Lost Family and Oxygen’s Criminal Confessions and brought classic car format Top Gear to the U.S.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said, “I’d like to thank John for all that he has done to develop and grow Maverick’s U.S. business. Under John’s leadership, Chrisley Knows Best has continued to be one of the highest rated series on USA Network and has led to three seasons of the popular spin-off, Growing up Chrisley. I wish him all the very best for the future.”

Hesling added, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my four years at the helm of Maverick U.S. and, with Chrisley Knows Best going from strength to strength alongside various spin off shows, and a new season of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown on the cards, it feels like the perfect time to try something new. Our industry is in such a profound period of change with new distribution channels and creative possibilities springing up daily, my head is spinning with new ideas to take out to buyers. I’m excited to get started.”