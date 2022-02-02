Matthew Dowd Joins MSNBC As Political Contributor And Analyst

Matthew Dowd has joined MSNBC as political contributor and analyst, in a role that will include field reporting about the threats to U.S. democracy.

Dowd, former political strategist for George W. Bush, last month ended his campaign for lieutenant governor of Texas. He previously was a longtime political analyst for ABC News, joining the network in 2007 and departing last year.

He made his first appearance in his new MSNBC role on Wednesday’s Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace.

The network plans to feature Dowd in a “hybrid” role, in which he will go into the field across the country to report on the state of democracy in the lead-up to the 2022 midterms.

Dowd is the author of the recent Revelations on the River: Healing Our Nation, Healing Ourselves, and the founder of the group Country Over Party. He’s worked for politicians on both sides of the aisle, including not just Bush but Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-TX) and Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock (D-TX).

MSNBC recently hired Symone Sanders, former senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, to serve as host of a weekend show and on the network’s streaming channel on Peacock.