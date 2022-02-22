Matt Schuler Joins 800 Pound Gorilla Media To Lead Stand-Up Comedy Specials Production Arm

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Schuler, who has produced stand-up comedy specials including Netflix’s Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America and Michael Che Matters, has joined 800 Pound Gorilla Media to head up a new production arm.

Matt Schuler

Schuler, who has also produced Comedy Central’s Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers and Showtime’s Funny Women Of A Certain Age, will head up 800 Pound Gorilla Productions to produce live comedy specials as well as scripted and non-scripted projects.

He began his career at UTA and then worked as a talent manager for several years before becoming a producer.

800 Pound Gorilla Media is best known for its recording division, which has released comedy albums for the likes of George Lopez, Jim Jeffries, Whitney Cummings, Michelle Wolf and Marc Maron.

It has worked with the likes of Netflix and Kevin Hart’s LOL, and produced Mark Normand’s Out To Lunch, which has had around 10M views on YouTube.

Schuler said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with partners who share my vision of today’s stand-up comedy landscape. In a world where high quality, budget-friendly content is desperately needed, 800 Pound Gorilla Productions is in a perfect position to offer new solutions for comedians at every stage of their career.”

“Every comic we talk to is looking for a video strategy to help grow their audience. They want to work with no nonsense, fun, cool, smart people to do that. Matt is all of those things and fits with our team well,” added 800 Pound Gorilla Media’s Damion Greiman.

“This is just one step closer to eventually working with Elon Musk to produce the first stand-up comedy special on the moon,” joked 800 Pound Gorilla Media’s Ryan Bitzer.