MarVista Entertainment & TelevisaUnivision Ink Spanish-Language Film Deal For ViX+ SVOD Platform

Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment, a prolific producer and distributor of original movies for traditional and streaming networks worldwide, is continuing its expansion into Latin America, signing a major development and production deal with TelevisaUnivision.

Under the pact, MarVista, founded by Fernando Szew and Michael Jacobs, will produce ten original Spanish-language films featuring creative and on-screen talent from Latin America across family, comedy, romance, and holiday genres that will stream exclusively on ViX+, TelevisaUnivision’s streaming platform, which is scheduled to launch in the second half of the year. TelevisaUnivision will hold worldwide streaming distribution rights to all ten films under the deal, and MarVista will oversee global distribution outside of streaming and second windows for all platforms.

This marks the first major production commitment to MarVista following the indie studio’s December acquisition by Fox Entertainment.

“It is an incredible honor to be a founding creative production partner of TelevisaUnivision on the launch of ViX+,” said MarVista CEO Szew. “MarVista and Fox Entertainment take great pride in being leaders in delivering diverse stories and premium content across multiple genres for all viewers. We’re looking forward to introducing these initial ten films to what undoubtedly will be a fast-growing and leading streamer within the Spanish-speaking market.”

Recent Spanish-language films produced by MarVista include Operacion Feliz Navidad for HBO Max in Latin America; and El Robo del Siglo, which is currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and last year was named Best Ibero-American Film by the Cinema Brazil Grand Prize. The movie also ranks among the Top Five performing films of all time in Szew’s native Argentina.

MarVista’s recent releases also include the Prime Video release Christmas Is Canceled starring Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney, and Janel Parrish; indie features Stay Awake, starring Chrissy Metz, which world premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival; IFC’s Hunter Hunter, starring Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, and Camille Sullivan; and the GLAAD nominated Under the Christmas Tree,’Lifetime’s LGBTQ+ led movie starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, and Ricki Lake.

ViX, with access to TelevisaUnivision’s vast content library and IP, focuses on Latin cultures and Spanish-speaking storytellers with 50,000 hours of free and paid premium content across genres including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series, and children’s content, as well as live news and sports.