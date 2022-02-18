Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year.
Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52.
“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”
BET+ also teases the participation of “surprise guests,” and the streamer surely has a wide array of big-name series guest stars to choose from. Throughout the Fox series’ five-season run from 1992-1997, the show featured appearances by Tracy Morgan, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Jackie Chan, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Billy Dee Williams and Mr. T among others.
And that’s not counting the many characters Lawrence played in the series. You can’t have a Martin reunion and not invite Sheneneh Jenkins at the minimum.
The special will include interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show.
“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”
The reunion is executive produced by Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment. For Jesse Collins Entertainment, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers along with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay who is also the showrunner.
The show is executive produced and directed by Stan Lathan. The special is written by Nile Evans as well as Bentley Kyle Evans, who also serves as a co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Brittany Brazil is a producer.
All five seasons of Martin are currently available to stream via BET+.
