Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year.

Martin Lawrence as Sheneneh Jenkins on “Martin” Everett Collection

Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

BET+ also teases the participation of “surprise guests,” and the streamer surely has a wide array of big-name series guest stars to choose from. Throughout the Fox series’ five-season run from 1992-1997, the show featured appearances by Tracy Morgan, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Jackie Chan, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Billy Dee Williams and Mr. T among others.

And that’s not counting the many characters Lawrence played in the series. You can’t have a Martin reunion and not invite Sheneneh Jenkins at the minimum.

The special will include interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show.