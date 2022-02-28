Marna Grantham Dies: Epix Acquisitions Exec Was 63

Marna Grantham, a veteran entertainment executive who led content acquisition and distribution teams most recently at Epix, and also at Miramax, Turner, Fox, and UPN, died February 18 in Los Angeles due to complications of Covid-19, an MGM spokesperson announced Monday.

Grantham most recently served as Senior Vice President, Programming Acquisitions at Epix.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Marna twice, both at Turner Broadcasting and here at EPIX. Marna was one of the most thoughtful people I’ve ever worked with, and her deep and loyal relationships built over decades in the business were one of the reasons she excelled at her job. Beyond the business, Marna was a dear friend to many, and she will be greatly missed by all,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix and MGM Scripted Television.

Known for her volunteer work and giving back to the industry through the many people she mentored, Grantham moved to Epix following six years at Miramax and before that, served for five years as Program Planning and Acquisitions at Turner Entertainment.

Grantham is survived by her husband Michael Chacon, stepsons Michael, Alex and Jordan, grandchildren Axelle and Jackson, niece Jill, nephew Zach, and her English Bulldog Layla.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Los Angeles Mission.