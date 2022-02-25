Sony Pictures Moves Mark Wahlberg Pic ‘Father Stu’ To Wednesday Before Easter – Update

UPDATED, 12:55 PM: Sony today moved the release date of it Mark Wahlberg film Father Stu up by two days. The story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now will open wide on Wednesday, April 13; it had been set for Friday the 15th.

PREVIOUSLY, January 25: Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg.

Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way.

Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz also star in the film.

Along with Wahlberg, the film is also produced by Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss. EPs are Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach and Tony Grazia.

“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works.”

Wahlberg can next be seen starring in Sony Pictures’ Uncharted, with Tom Holland, based on the PlayStation video game. That movie opens over Presidents Day weekend on Feb. 18. Wahlberg has produced over a dozen feature films, including The Fighter, Patriots Day and Lone Survivor. He was nominated twice at the Academy Awards: in the Best Picture category in 2011 for The Fighter and 2007 in the Supporting Actor category for The Departed.