Mark Stroman Dies: Award-Winning Former Fox And Endeavor Marketing Executive Was 58

Mark Stroman, the veteran Fox and Endeavor marketing executive who helped launch memorable global campaigns including “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas” for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the “Nobody Better Lay a Finger On My Butterfinger!” campaign featuring The Simpsons‘ Bart Simpson, has died.

Stroman died February 22 of complications from Covid, according to a family spokesperson. He was 58.

Stroman, a San Francisco Bay Area native known for his fun-loving nature, was one of the original employees at a just-launched Fox Broadcasting and later helped create the marketing division at Endeavor along with his twin brother Erik. He and Erik also ran their own firm, Entertainment Marketing Partners.

Most recently, Stroman was chief marketing officer at music publication Spin Media.

Stroman spent 16 years at News Corp and Fox, working on shows including Family Guy, The Simpsons, Married… with Children, America’s Most Wanted, Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place and The X-Files. As SVP National Promotions, he was tasked with developing News Corp One, and integrated media/marketing group representing all Rupert Murdoch-owned businesses.

He left Fox and became SVP Marketing at IWIN.com, a-games-for fun website, which sold for $140 million less than a year after launch. Afterward, he and Erik became founding agents of the marketing division at Endeavor, working with clients including Maserati, The CW, Jet Blue, UPN, Hallmark Channel, Activision-Blizzard, 20th Century Fox and Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

Later, Mark and Erik founded EDP, executive producing several New Year’s Eve TV specials for Fox and running campaigns for video game franchises like Tony Hawk, Call of Duty and Guitar Hero. They sold EMP to Omnicom in 2006.

Stroman joined L.A.-based music entertainment and marketing company McGhee Entertainment in 2009, for the next decade working extensively with rockers KISS. As SVP Marketing and Sales, he also oversaw co-branded marketing campaigns for John Varvatos, BMW Mini Cooper, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Supercuts, NFL Films, Pro Bull Riders and others.

“The first time I met Mark was during our KISS Halloween concert that aired live on Fox in 1998,” McGhee Entertainment CEO Doc McGhee said. “It was easy to recognize his marketing genius. He was always the funniest and smartest person in the room, with the unique ability to bring everyone together. Mark was the rock star of marketing. He was a great friend to me and my family. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Stroman, a winner of several Reggie Awards, also served twice as chairman of the board of directors of promotion and marketing trade associations Promax.

He is survived by his brother Erik; his sister, Gwenn Stroman; and Erik’s sons, Gage and Chase. The family is planning a celebration of life ceremony. More details here.