Marg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of ‘CSI: Vegas’, Will Reprise Catherine Role

Marg Helgenberger has signed on to return to the CSI franchise. She is set to star in Season 2 of CBS’ CSI: Vegas, reprising her role as Catherine Willows from the original CSI. I hear Helgenberger will be a series regular with a one-year deal.

On CSI: Vegas, Helgenberger succeeds fellow original CSI cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox who were series regulars in Season 1 of the sequel to the mothership series. Her casting allows CSI: Vegas to maintain its connection to the 2000 series with a beloved original character working alongside the new forensic investigators. With Petersen, Fox and Helgenberger, CSI: Vegas also has set a blueprint for event-izing each season with a different original star, which also fits into the new format of the series as each season is tackling a new serialized mystery.

On CSI: Vegas, Helgenberger joins returning series regular cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon. (Mel Rodriguez left after one season.)

Helgenberger was the original female lead opposite Petersen on CSI and starred for the venerable crime drama for its first 12 seasons. She most recently was a series regular on another CBS drama series, All Rise. Following the show’s cancellation by CBS in May, she was quickly booked for an NBC pilot, Getaway, which prevented her from rejoining her All Rise cast members as a series regular when the series was picked up by OWN last fall.

She is instead recurring on All Rise, which, in turn, allowed her to join CSI: Vegas as a series regular since Getaway did not go forward. Helgenberger is repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.