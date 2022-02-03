Marc Sazer Elected Vice President Of American Federation Of Musicians Local 47

Marc Sazer, a violinist and longtime union activist, has been elected vice president of L.A.’s American Federation of Musicians Local 47. He succeeds Rick Baptist, who resigned from the post in November after seven years on the job. The local gave no reason for his resignation.

In a special election, Sazer defeated Bonnie Janofsky and Kirstin Fife. Janofsky, who continues to serve on the union’s board as a trustee, had been appointed by the local’s executive board to serve as interim vice president until the special election could be held.

“I am both honored and thrilled to be able to serve our diverse and extraordinarily talented community of AFM musicians,” Sazer said. “Our musicians are both the backbone of our Southern California’s cultural equity and an integral part of the economic engine of our region.”

Sazar now serves as vice president alongside President Stephanie O’Keefe and Secretary/Treasurer Danita Ng‐Poss, both of whom were elected at the 5,500-member local’s general election in December 2020.

According to the local, “the vice president’s office at AFM Local 47 is responsible for multiple crucial areas of service to the union’s members and its mission.” In 2020, the job paid $83,131, according to financial documents the local filed with the Dept. of Labor.

Sazer has played violin on the soundtracks for numerous films, including Da 5 Bloods, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, War of the Worlds, Godzilla, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, I Am Legend, Cars and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked. His TV credits include Empire, Animaniacs, Pinky & the Brain and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. His sound recordings include work for Frank Sinatra, Randy Newman and jazz great Shirley Horn.

Sazer has spoken at and participated in numerous American Federation of Musicians International conventions and has been an officer of the Recording Musicians Association and a member of AFM Player Conferences, the Theatre Musicians Association and the Regional Orchestra Players Association.

He also has taken part in multiple contract negotiations, internal organizing efforts and legislative campaigns on behalf of musicians, as well as participating in AFL‐CIO training sessions and mentoring programs offered by the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy.

As a rank‐and‐file musician, Sazar has represented Local 47 and the AFM for many years on issues ranging from contract negotiations to California’s film and TV tax credits and Hollywood promotional campaigns, as well as various legislative efforts alongside representatives from SAG‐AFTRA, IATSE, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, the California Labor Federation, and elected officials on the local, state and federal level.