Mandeville Films & Television’s David Hoberman & Todd Lieberman In Talks To Split & Pursue Separate Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Mandeville Films and Television partners and co-owners David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman could be ending their 20-plus-year run together.

Deadline understands that the pair, who are behind feature films including Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast and Amazon’s The Aeronauts and have racked up more than $4 billion in domestic box office receipts, are in talks to go their separate ways.

The company, which also was behind USA Network’s hit series Monk, was founded in 1995 by former Disney president of production Hoberman, with Lieberman becoming his partner in 2001.

The duo are considering a number of possible scenarios in which they pursue their own projects, while still occasionally partnering on films. Reps for the company declined comment.

Related Story Laurie Zaks Leaves Mandeville Films To Launch Her Own Company At ABC Signature

It would mark a split at one of Hollywood’s longest-running film and television partnerships. The company, which had a long-running deal on the film side at Disney Studios Motion Pictures since the 1990s, signed a first-look deal at Universal Pictures in 2018.

Mandeville also was behind such features as Jake Gyllenhaal’s Boston Marathon drama Stronger; Julia Roberts’ Wonder, which was based on R.J. Palacio’s bestselling YA novel; Mark Wahlberg’s David O. Russell-directed Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fighter; and Jason Segel and Amy Adams’ The Muppets.

It currently has a number of films in the works including Rescue Rangers with Andy Samberg and John Mulaney; White Bird: A Wonder Story with Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, which is set for September 2022 release; and Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez for July 2022.

On the TV side, in addition to producing eight seasons of the Tony Shalhoub-fronted Monk, it also produced a slew of series for ABC including Detroit 1-8-7, Wicked City, The Family and The Fix as well as Netflix’s Hit & Run, the action thriller from Fauda’s Lior Raz that ran for a season on the streamer.

The Hoberman-Lieberman split comes about six months after Laurie Zaks, who was head of television at the company for seven years, left to set up her own ABC Signature-based shop Rosewood Television.