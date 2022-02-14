‘Maid’ Creator Molly Smith Metzler Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Molly Smith Metzler, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s critically praised limited drama series Maid, is expanding her relationship with the streaming giant. Metzler has signed a multi-year overall deal under which she will write and produce new series and other projects at Netflix. Via her Quiet Coyote production banner, Metzler aims to create content that is impactful and socially-conscious, with empowering roles for women, both on screen and behind the camera.

Metzler became a hot commodity following the success of Maid, which is produced by Warner Bro. Television. She went on the marketplace in late 2021, meeting with studios and streamers about an overall deal. Netflix quickly emerged as a frontrunner and entered serious negotiations with her.

Maid currently ranks in the Netflix Most Popular Top 10, with 469 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. The series has garnered 15 award nominations to date, including SAG, Critics Choice and Writers Guild, and is recognized among AFI’s Television Programs of the Year.

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Maid, written by Metzler, centers on Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy. The series also stars Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose and Tracy Vila. It hails from John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros Television.

“I’m honored to have worked closely with Molly over the years. As evidenced by her tremendous work on Maid, she is a creative force and a gifted storyteller who knows how to be both profound and entertaining,” said Jinny Howe, Vice President, Drama Series Development, Netflix. “Bringing Maid to the screen was such a special collaboration – we’re proud of how well it resonated culturally, and look forward to Molly creating more of these impactful stories to come.”

A graduate of the Juilliard School, Metzler is the award-winning playwright of Cry it Out and Elemeno Pea, among others. In 2018, she won the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwrighting and the ATCA/Steinberg New Play Citation.

Prior to Maid, Metzler was a writer-producer on Showtime’s Shameless and writer on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. On the film side, Metzler has written feature scripts for Universal, Disney, and Fox 2000. Currently, Metzler is writing a new play for The Kennedy Center and Manhattan Theatre Club.

Said Metzler: “I’m so thrilled to join the Netflix family after what’s already been a joyful and fulfilling partnership with Jinny Howe, who gave this playwright the opportunity to create Maid. From day one, my collaboration with the entire Netflix team has been open, creative, and wildly supportive. I’m honored to call Netflix my home and very excited to keep this party going!”