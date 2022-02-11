Magnolia Network Orders 5 New Series, Renews ‘Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines’, ‘Art In Bloom’ & ‘Restoring Galveston’

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, has ordered five new unscripted series and has renewed three, including staple Magnolia Table with Joanne Gaines and DYI transplant Restoring Galveston. New series include A Home Away with husband-and-wife design team Bryan and Catherine Williamson; Beach Cottage Chronicles (wt); Handcrafted Hotels following a hotelier and team of artists; Home Stories with Kate and Amy (wt) with stylist-photographer duo Kate Martindale and Amy Neunsinger; and an untitled project with professional baker Bryan Ford.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines has been renewed for a sixth season. The pickup comes six months after the popular show received a two-season renewal for Seasons 4 and 5. Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry has been renewed for a second season and Restoring Galveston for a fourth season.

The orders follow Magnolia Network’s linear launch on Jan. 5, replacing the DIY network. The rebranded network got to a solid ratings start on the strength of flagship Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Following are details of Magnolia Network’s newly-announced shows from the network’s descriptions, as well as the three renewals. Premiere dates to be announced at a later date.

Magnolia Network

A Home Away is a six-episode, hour-long series produced by Big Table Media.

Design duo Bryan and Catherine Williamson are taking on their biggest project yet – renovating and operating a Queen Anne bed and breakfast in Columbus, Ohio.

Beach Cottage Chronicles (wt) is a 12-episode midform series produced by BFD Productions. The series explores the intentional architecture and inspired design behind beautiful beach cottages and lakeside retreats. Each episode meets with the homeowner and architect who carefully curated the home’s design and how the architecture was influenced by the surrounding landscape and waterways.

Magnolia Network

Handcrafted Hotels is a four-episode, half-hour series produced by Blind Nil. The series follows hoteliers in cities across the country that uniquely capture the nostalgia, charm and character of their new hometowns. In this season, Graduate Hotels founder Ben Weprin and his team of in-house designers,

alongside creative partners, create custom stays that celebrate the university spirit and provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, nostalgic experience.

Home Stories with Kate and Amy (wt) seven-episode, half-hour series produced by Anchor Entertainment. Stylist Kate Martindale and photographer Amy Neunsinger work with clients who have tired spaces and help transform them into beautiful rooms that feel like home.

Magnolia Network

Untitled Bryan Ford Baking Project (wt) is a six-episode, half-hour series produced by Frank. Baker Bryan Ford travels to baking establishments all over New York City, spotlighting different cultures’ baking traditions. He tastes and discusses baked goods that may not get the mainstream attention they deserve and points out how certain treats are similar even though they originate from different countries. Bryan aims to expand our ideas about baking by exploring the relationships that different communities have with breads and pastry.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (season six): Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Magnolia Network

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (season two): Artist Helen Dealtry gives a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series, sharing the how-to of her original creations from start to finish.

Restoring Galveston (season four): Ashley and Michael Cordray own a company that specializes in restoring homes in Galveston Island, Texas. They tackle properties on the brink of destruction in an attempt to preserve the area’s history and architectural styles.