Magic Johnson Says Eric Garcetti “Had His Mask On And Then We Took The Photo. That’s It”

Magic Johnson addressed the controversy over photos he shared Sunday of himself at the NFC Championship game alongside, among others, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. They were all maskless.

The images caused an uproar in the community due to a strict local order set by Los Angeles County Public Health officials requiring masks be worn at such mega-events, even at outdoor gatherings.

“I wore my mask in and I wore my mask out,” Johnson said during the panel for his upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, They Call Me Magic on Friday. “Those two guys: Governor Newsom had his mask on then we took a photo. The Mayor…he had his mask on and then we took the photo. That’s it.”

Garcetti previously said he was “holding my breath for two seconds” while taking the photo.

Newsom said he only took his mask off to take the pic with Johnson, a statement that seems contradictory to photos and video from the event.

Los Angeles Public Health officials even went so far as to warn the game’s attendees that they are “required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, at the event, except while actively eating and drinking.” See the full statement below.

All those attending the NFC Championship game must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test. If attendees are providing a negative test result, it must be either a PCR test taken within 2 days of the event or an antigen test taken within 1 day of the event. Attendees are also required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, at the event, except while actively eating and drinking.