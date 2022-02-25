Lyric Ross Joins ‘Ironheart’ Series From Marvel & Disney+

This Is Us standout Lyric Ross has signed on to a role in Ironheart, the upcoming series from Marvel and Disney+, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Starring Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah), the show centers on the teenage Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor, who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Anthony Ramos also stars. Ross is believed to be playing Williams’ best friend.

The character, created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, was first introduced into Marvel comics in 2016.

Chinaka Hodge was previously announced as head writer for the series. Development on the Ironheart series was first announced during Disney’s investor day presentation in 2020.

Ross joined This is Us as a recurring in season 2 in the role of Deja Pearson, and was promoted to series regular Season 3. She was nominated for a 2018 Teen Choice Award in the category of Choice Breakout TV Star for her portrayal of the character in Season 2. Her previous TV credits include USA’s Sirens and NBC’s Chicago Fire. Feature credits include the indie film Rogers Park and Canal Street.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the casting.