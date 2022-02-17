Lukas Gage Boards Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘You’

EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) has joined the cast of Netflix‘s You for Season 4 as a series regular.

Gage will portray Adam, an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He’s famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.

Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…

You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, “What would you do for love?” The series stars Penn Badgley in the role of Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

Season 3 saw Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti), who are now married and raising their baby and made a new home in the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

Gage is most notably known for his performances in The White Lotus in the role of Dillon, and Tyler Clarkson in Euphoria—both from HBO. He also recently appeared in Hulu’s Love, Victor.

His first feature Down Low, that he co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher, recently wrapped production for Film Nation with Rightor Doyle (Netflix’s Bonding) directing.

Gage can next be seen in Peacock’s Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum from executive producer Sam Esmail.

He is represented by WME, Stephen Simbari at Anonymous Content, and Rick Genow & Lucy Popkinat at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.