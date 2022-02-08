‘Love, Victor’ To End With Season 3 At Hulu, Premiere Date Set

The upcoming third season will be the last for Love, Victor, Hulu has confirmed. All eight episodes of the YA teen comedy series’ final season will premiere June 15 on the streamer. The news was revealed by Hulu as part of its TCA presentation Tuesday.

Following the events of the film Love, Simon, Love, Victor tells the story of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) – a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality – a tricky subject in his religious family. Reaching out to Simon for advice, Victor slowly but surely learns to be his authentic self and to trust the message from the film – that everyone deserves a great love story.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Cast also includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season