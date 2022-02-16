‘Love Life’: HBO Max Boss On Potential Season 3 Of Anthology Series

Love Life already has secured its place in HBO Max history as WarnerMedia streamer’s first original scripted series, which premiered at launch on May 27, 2020.

“And it did very well,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys noted, referring to the breakout performance of the romantic comedy anthology series, starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick, which was quickly renewed for a second season just days after its debut.

Season 2 shifted the focus from Kendrick’s Darby Carter to a new central character, William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins, as he navigates dating in New York City. The season premiered on Oct. 28, with the finale released on Nov. 11.

“No decision,” Bloys said about a potential third installment of Love Life during an interview tied to the HBO/HBO Max TCA presentation. “Obviously that is an anthology so a lot of it is who is the lead but no decision or movement there to talk about.”

He also noted the critical praise for Season 2, which nabbed 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 79% for Season 1.

“If you noticed, Love Life Season 2 ended up on a lot of Best Of lists at the end of the year so I’m hoping that the Emmy voters will remember great performances in the show,” Bloys said.