'SNL' Promo: John Mulaney Returns To Find Some Old Friends Missing

‘Love Is Blind’ Sets Season 2 Reunion Episode

Love Is Blind
(L to R) Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Shaina Hurley in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Adam Rose/Netflix

With the rollout of Love Is Blind‘s final Season 2 episode today, Netflix has announced that the cast will get together once more for a reunion episode set for Friday, March 4. As they did at the conclusion of Season 1, cast members of the dating reality series will dish about their experiences during the past season and reveal whether they are still together with their partner.

Love Is Blind’s Vanessa and Nick Lachey will again host the reunion special.

Per the official logline: “Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé
for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

Created by Chris Coelen, Love Is Blind comes from Married at First Sight producer Kinetic Content.

