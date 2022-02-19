Los Angeles Schools Outdoor Mask Mandate Ends Monday, But Indoor Covers Still Required

Los Angeles Unified School District will drop outdoor masking requirement for students and staff next week, the schools superintendent announced Friday. However, masks will still be required indoors at schools across the state.

“In alignment with the Department of Public Health and with guidance from our medical director and health partners, outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified Schools effective February 22 2022,” Supt. Alberto Carvalho said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The policy will take effect on Tuesday because schools are closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday. Those participating in athletics on Monday can unmask while outside, Carvalho said.

The LAUSD spring semester saw mask rules tightened by the omicron variant surge. All staff were required to wear medical-grade masks and students were told to mask up outdoors.

Students were urged to wear “well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire” at all times.

Outrage over pictures from the recent Super Bowl in L.A. outraged many. The shots depicted many celebrities and politicians without masks.