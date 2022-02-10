First Look Images: Amazon Unveils ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Characters

Amazon has offered up some first-look images of its upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, unveiling the photos in Vanity Fair magazine.

The Prime Video series, which debuts September 2 and will be seen – briefly – in a teaser trailer during Super Bowl LVI, this Sunday, February 13, is set during the “Second Age” of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy history. For those who wouldn’t know a Silmarillion from a Sauran, the Second Age of Middle-earth takes place thousands of years before the events depicted in the Lord of the Rings novels and films. The events of the new series begin in a time of peace, as characters both familiar and new eventually confront a long-feared re-emergence of evil.

Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Vanity Fair first-look gallery includes photos of Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as the elf Arondir, Robert Aramayo as young elven leader Elrond, Charlie Vickers as a new character named Halbrand, Nazanin Boniadi as the healer Bronwyn, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV of Khazad-dûm, and warven princess Disa, played by Sophia Nomvete as Dwarven princess Disa.

#TheRingsOfPower, set within Tolkien’s Second Age, will juggle 22 stars and multiple storylines—from deep within the dwarf mines to the elven kingdom of Lindon. Here, the adventures of the fellowship are still some 2,000 years in the future. 🔗: https://t.co/Tabxf9CzoL pic.twitter.com/FOQFHUKNQ3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 10, 2022

Robert Aramayo plays Elrond, the elven statesman who is just beginning to build his reputation—starting with mending the relationship between his people and the dwarves of Khazad-dûm. 🔗: https://t.co/Tabxf9CzoL pic.twitter.com/TE4xjdG5bJ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 10, 2022

What of Sauron? Or Isildur, the warrior who cuts the One Ring off the villain’s hand? “The speculation is welcome,” says Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. But the secrecy that has blanketed this series is finally lifting. https://t.co/Tabxf9CzoL — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 10, 2022

