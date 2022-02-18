‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday.

The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform.

Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and his daughter. Part of the series’ appeal is the scenic mountains, wildlife, and open skies of rural Wyoming.

The series stars Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Cassidy Freeman, and Adam Bartley, among others.

“Acquiring ‘Longmire’ is a bullseye for us at Circle,” said Circle Network’s SVP of content, Evan Haiman. “Especially following our recent partnership with DISH, which allows us to reach many more small-town markets across America, we have an audience of rural residents that will really resonate with the feel of this show. We’ve seen the success of shows set in rural areas like Yellowstone, and Longmire will reach the same target audience.”

Circle Network’s general manager, Drew Reifenberger, said the pandemic has caused audiences to seek new views. “After all this time spent in lockdown and isolation, Longmire is the perfect escapism for urban dwellers who want to see freedom and open spaces in their television content.”

The network offers ad-supported streaming distribution with Tubi, NCTC, DISH, Peacock, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO SmartCast®, XUMO and Frndly TV, bringing its country lifestyle programming to millions more through TVs, smartphones and tablets. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.