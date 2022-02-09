Lionsgate Picks Up Thriller Feature ‘Escape The Field’, Sets Multiplatform Release

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has taken North American and UK rights to Emerson Moore’s feature film directorial debut Escape the Field.

The psychological thriller finds six strangers who suddenly awake in a remote, endless cornfield, stripped of their possessions and left with seemingly random items, ranging from an old revolver with a single bullet to an antique lantern. As klaxon sirens blare in the distance and traps appear at every turn, the group realizes they have been plunged into a cat-and-mouse game with an unseen evil, and survival depends upon solving a diabolical — and deadly — puzzle. The pic is scheduled for a multi-platform release this May.

Also written by Moore, Joshua Dobkin and Sean Wathen, the movie stars Shane West (Gotham), Theo Rossi (True Story), Jordan Claire Robbins (The Umbrella Academy), Tahira Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Julian Feder (The Doorman) and Elena Juatco (Jann).

Jason Moring and Michael Philip produce under their Cr8iv DNA banner, along with Moore under his Anacapa Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Jason Moring on behalf of the filmmaking team along with Lauren Bixby and Allison Lynch from Lionsgate

“I’m thrilled to be working with Lionsgate – they have been tremendous partners in helping our movie reach the widest possible audience,” said Moore. “It’s exciting to know that we’ll be able to share what we’ve had up our sleeve with audiences across the U.S. and UK.”

“We’re impressed by the nonstop tension Emerson created in this film,” said Lauren Bixby, VP Acquisitions at Lionsgate. “For any moviegoer who enjoys a thriller with inescapable terror, Escape the Field will have you on the edge of your seat.”