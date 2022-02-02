Lifetime Developing V.C. Andrews Cutler Series For Screen, Sets Premiere For ‘Flowers In The Attic: The Origin’

Lifetime will further expand its V. C. Andrews programming, with A+E acquiring rights to the author’s library of bestselling novels.

The cable network revealed Wednesday during its Television Critics Association press tour session that it will develop Andrews’ five-part Cutler series for screen. The books follow the twisted tale of Dawn Longchamp, whose entire world crumbles after the sudden death of her mother. The book series begins with Dawn, which was published in 1990, and includes Secrets of the Morning, Twilight’s Child, Midnight Whispers and Darkest Hour.

For even more Andrews goodness, Lifetime shared an update for its upcoming limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, based on the prequel novel Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman. The prequel series, which stars Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin and more, will make its debut in the summer. Flowers in The Attic: The Origin peels back the curtain to reveal the twisted origins and dark secrets of the Foxworth family. The series adds to Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews movie events, including Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield Foxworth (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become the most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable— and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic.

The cast also features Paul Wesley, Katie Mulgrew, Alana Boden, Hannah Dodd, T’Shan Williams, Callum Kerry.

The limited series is an A+E Studios production in association with Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios. Paul Sciarrotta serves as executive producer. Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein serve as executive producers for Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios. Zoë Rocha serves as executive producer for RubyRock Pictures, Gary Pearl executive produces for Aquarius Content and Dan Angel executive produces. Declan O’Dwyer also executive produces and directed part one and part two of the limited series. Robin Sheppard serves as director for parts three and four. Scripts are from executive producer Paul Sciarrotta, as well as Amy Rardin and Conner Good. The limited series was made with support of the Romanian Government.