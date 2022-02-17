Lifetime Greenlights Next Two Movies From T.D. Jakes’ Seven Deadly Sins Anthology

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has greenlit the next two movies from the T.D. Jakes‘ Seven Deadly Sins anthology with Wrath and Greed. The films will debut on back-to-back Saturdays starting April 16.

Based on the series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray, Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story stars Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), Tina Knowles-Lawson (Profiled: The Black Man), Romeo Miller (Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection), and Antonio Cupo (Blood & Treasure).

Wrath follows single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Michelle Williams) as she meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), a man who seems to be everything she is looking for in a partner—handsome, smart, and a lawyer as well. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes that she has been swept up by Xavier’s passion and abandoned her principles. When Xavier’s jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson), and turns to her former childhood boyfriend Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller). But in the end, it is Chastity that will have to fight to save herself.

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is headlined by Monique Coleman (A Christmas Dance Reunion), LisaRaye McCoy (A House Divided), Eric Benét (Real Husbands of Hollywood), and Nathan Witte (Merry Liddle Christmas Baby).

The film tells the story of interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman), a woman who seems to have it all— a career she adored, loving family and friends, and a good man in her life, artist Stephon Gardner (Nathan Witte).

But greed threatens to destroy everything when Zuri meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy). They have everything Zuri thinks she wants. As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story and Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story are produced by Wrath Productions Inc and Greed Productions Inc respectively in association with T.D. Jakes Enterprises and RobinHood Productions. T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, and Shaun Robinson serve as executive producers.

Wrath and Greed are directed by Troy Scott from scripts written by Richard Blaney and Gregory Small (Wrath) and Wuese Houston-Jibo (Greed).