Liane Moriarty’s ‘Apples Never Fall’ Limited Series Adaptation Ordered By Peacock

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Apples Never Fall, a limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) bestselling novel.

Heydey Television, a joint venture between Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios, previously acquired rights to the book in a highly competitive situation.

Holt, Henry & Co

Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) will pen the adaptation for the series, which centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After fifty years of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Marnich also serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Heyman, Moriarty, Albert Page (Love, Victor) and Jillian Share (Pacific Rim). Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.