‘Let The Right One In’: Željko Ivanek & Fernanda Andrade Join Showtime Vampire Series In Recastings

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek (Damages, Madam Secretary) and Fernanda Andrade (Narcos: Mexico, Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the new Showtime series Let The Right One In in recurring roles.

Ivanek will play Arthur, a scientist who is the father of Claire (Grace Gummer) and the former CEO of a once proud but now disgraced pharmaceutical empire.

Andrade will play Elizabeth, the spirited wife of Mark (Demián Bichir) and devoted mother of Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez). Elizabeth’s love for her family motivates her to go to any length to protect them.

Both roles have been recast. Ivanek and Andrade replace Larry Pine and Susan Santiago, respectively, who played the roles in the pilot.

The vampire drama series is inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation. It’s described as an exploration of human frailty, strength, and compassion through an elevated genre lens.

It centers on Mark and his daughter Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Let the Right One In is produced by Tomorrow Studios with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers Hinderaker, Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer. Bichir will serve as a producer on the series.

Ivanek earned a 2008 Emmy Award for his portrayal of Ray Fiske on Damages, and he has been nominated for three Tony Awards. He most recently completed 6 seasons as a series regular on Madam Secretary.

Other notable credits include Big Love, True Blood, Heroes, Banshee, 24, and Oz. He is repped by SMS Talent.

Andrade most recently appeared in Fox’s NeXt in the role of Shea Salazar. She also has credits in big and small screen projects including Sons of Anarchy, Scorpion, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Narcos: Mexico. She’s repped by Buchwald and Management 360.