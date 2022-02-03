Leslie Jordan And Tracee Ellis Ross To Announce Oscar Nominations Next Week

Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) will host the announcement of the 94th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation on Tuesday, February 8.
The nominations announcement, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT, will be carried on national broadcast and streaming news programs including ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, and via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), and New York and Los Angeles Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed.
At 5:18 a.m. PST, the following categories will be announced:
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Animated Short Film
Costume Design
Live Action Short Film
Music (Original Score)
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Beginning at 5:31 a.m. PST, the second batch of categories will begin:
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Best Picture
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Production Design
Visual Effects
