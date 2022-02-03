Leslie Jordan And Tracee Ellis Ross To Announce Oscar Nominations Next Week

Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) will host the announcement of the 94th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation on Tuesday, February 8.

The nominations announcement, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT, will be carried on national broadcast and streaming news programs including ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, and via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), and New York and Los Angeles Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed.

At 5:18 a.m. PST, the following categories will be announced:

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Beginning at 5:31 a.m. PST, the second batch of categories will begin:

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Visual Effects