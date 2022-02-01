Leonine And Lionsgate Strike Germany/Austria Film Deal; Channel 4 In Big MAFS UK Order; Endemol Shine Australia Ups Execs – Global Briefs

Leonine And Lionsgate Strike Germany/Austria Film Deal

Leonine Studios has extended its relationship with Lionsgate by securing the rights to a premium feature film slate for Germany and Austria. The blockbuster deal incorporates high-profile titles for the region such as Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4, the Ana De Armas-starring Ballerina, Sebastian Maniscalco’s About My Father, Kerry Washington’s Shadow Force and a new comedy from Crazy Rich Asian’s Adele Lim. “All the films we release in cooperation with Lionsgate are made for the big screen,” said Leonine CEO Fred Kogel. “We’re delighted to be able to offer this excellent new slate of high-profile titles to both audiences and our licensing partners alike.” Lionsgate International President Helen Lee-Kim praised Leonine for “building a world-class content and distribution studio.”

Related Story UK Audiences Spent Triple The Time Watching BBC Than Netflix Last Year, Report Says

Channel 4 Goes Big On ‘Married At First Sight UK’

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has agreed a multi-series deal with producer CPL Productions for smash format Married at First Sight UK. Casting is already open for the next season, which will air for 30 episodes later this year, and more seasons will come to Channel 4 youth network E4 over the coming years, although the network didn’t confirm how many series make up the deal. Last year’s Married at First Sight UK, which changed format to mirror the successful Australian version, was E4’s top-rated non-scripted program of all time and was the third most-streamed series on VoD player All4. The 30 episodes will once again follow a group of strangers who are matched and get married having never met before. “After a phenomenal first series that had the country bingeing and talking about it in their millions, I’m thrilled we’re extending Married At First Sight UK,” said Channel 4 Head of Youth and Digital Karl Warner.

Endemol Shine Australia Ups Execs

Endemol Shine Australia has made a triple promotion, upping Tara McWilliams to Director of Content, David McDonald to Head of Comedy and Scripted Exec Sara Richardson to Head of Scripted. McWilliams joins existing Content Directors Amelia Fisk and Marty Benson and will oversee a portfolio of shows while retaining oversight of smash hit Married at First Sight Australia. McDonald will oversee new scripted and sketch comedy along with non-scripted hits Lego Masters and Gogglebox and Richardson is tasked with steering the burgeoning scripted slate. Effective immediately, each will report to CEO Peter Newman, who said: “The appointments we make today are richly deserved and speak to the talent, experience and drive of these three brilliant individuals.”