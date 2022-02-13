LeBron James Has Scored More Points Than Any Player In NBA History – But Kareem Still Officially No. 1

LeBron James set a record on Saturday, but not THE record. After hitting a third-quarter 3-pointer, James has officially scored more points all-time in the regular season and playoffs than any other player.

He passes fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the record. However, the National Basketball Assn. considers the all-time scoriing record to be regular season only. Thus, Abdul-Jabbar is still No. 1 in the books as the official scoring champion.