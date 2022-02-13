Skip to main content
LeBron James Has Scored More Points Than Any Player In NBA History – But Kareem Still Officially No. 1

LeBron James
LeBron James set a record on Saturday, but not THE record. After hitting a third-quarter 3-pointer, James has officially scored more points all-time in the regular season and playoffs than any other player.

He passes fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the record. However, the National Basketball Assn. considers the all-time scoriing record to be regular season only. Thus, Abdul-Jabbar is still No. 1 in the books as the official scoring champion.

LeBron now has 44,152 points, three more than Abdul-Jabbar’s regular and postseason total, and he did that in 181 fewer games.

However, at his current pace, LeBron should pass him for regular season honors either late next season or in the first part of the 2023-24 season.

