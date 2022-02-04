‘Law & Order’: Jesse L. Martin Hints At Possible Return To NBC Revival

Will Detective Ed Green be making a return appearance on NBC’s revival of Law & Order? Jesse L. Martin, who played the character for nine seasons on the original show, hinted in an interview Thursday on CBS’ The Talk that it’s a possibility.

“I couldn’t possibly say. I certainly hope so,” Martin replied when asked, adding “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. Yes, maybe.”

Martin first appeared on the show in Season 10 and continued through the end of Season 18, when his character left the NYPD after he was indicted and tried for a shooting. The charges had been dropped and Green was still on the force, but he unhappily decided to leave.

NBC declined comment, but a source close to the production said there are no talks with Martin currently underway.

NBC announced last fall it was bringing back Dick Wolf’s Emmy-winning series for a new season, its 21st, eleven and a-half years after it had been abruptly canceled.

The new installment from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Law & Order returns with Season 21 on Thursday, February 24.

You can watch Martin’s interview on The Talk below.