Landmark’s LA Historic Nuart Theatre Undergoing 10-Week Renovation

EXCLUSIVE: Landmark’s 93-year old Nuart Theatre is set for an approximate 10-week renovation, starting on March 11.

The last extensive renovation for the historic 1929 theatre, which is situated at the crossroads of the Santa Monica Boulevard and the 405 freeway on LA’s westside, was in 2006. The cinema has been operated by Landmark since 1974.

The Nuart is preparing to screen the Oscar nominated short films starting Feb. 25 before its temporary closure.

Landmark

“The Nuart has a storied legacy, servicing the Los Angeles film community for nearly 100 years and playing a key role in the inception of Landmark Theatres,” said Landmark Theatres President Kevin Holloway, “We intend to build upon that legacy, with new amenities that will enhance the experience for years to come. We look forward to unveiling the location to our passionate and dedicated audience, along with the filmmaking community, this summer.”

The classic West Los Angeles single screen theatre has been a staple with cinephiles for decades featuring eclectic programs that range from art house classics to new independent and international cinema along with popular midnight movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is exhibited regularly with local shadow cast antics by Sins ‘O the Flesh.

The planned revamp includes an expanded lobby and designated bar area for guests. New luxury rockers on fresh flooring surrounded by updated plush wall coverings will be installed. The design elements are said to include warm woods, marble and silver accents, echoing the nostalgia of classic cinema décor. A future schedule of frequent talent discussions and live performances is in store, in addition to an expanded food menu.

Landmark counts 36 theatres, 186 screens in 23 markets including The Landmark in Los Angeles on Pico Boulevard, E Street Cinema in Washington, DC, and The Landmark Theatre Greenwood Village in Denver’s Tech Center. Landmark Theatres was added to the Cohen Media Group in 2018.