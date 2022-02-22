‘L.A. Law’: Juliana Harkavy To Star In ABC Revival Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alumna Juliana Harkavy has been cast as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim.

In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

Harkavy will play Yvette Cabrera, a savvy attorney and “legal badass” who is pitted against Alana (Nef) in an unexpectedly controversial case that makes headlines. Their courtroom battle is complicated by the fact that they used to be lovers. The unresolved issues of their past relationship cause a lot of friction between these two, but there’s also undeniable sexual chemistry as well. When Yvette is appointed a new partner in Alana’s law firm, their relationship may prove increasingly complicated, to say the least.

Underwood, Guggenheim and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

Harkavy is coming off a four-year run as Dinah Drake/Black Canary on Arrow. She joined the CW superhero drama as a recurring in Season 4 and was promoted to series regular the following season. She also reprised her character across the Arrowverse. Harkavy’s previous credits include guest starring stints on AMC’s The Walking Dead, Constantine on NBC and USA’s Graceland, and a role in the Warner Bros. film Dolphin Tale 2. She’s repped by APA and Alchemy Entertainment.