You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Dejon Ellis Jr. Elected Business Manager Pro Tem Of IATSE Grips Local 80

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney+ Orders ‘A Small Light’ Nat Geo Limited Series About Anne Frank Family’s Protector From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel & Keshet
Read the full story

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 65 New Deaths, 7,017 New Positive Cases

AP

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 65 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 7,017 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 29,428 deaths and 2,727,159 positive cases. The new data shows a dramatic drop from the week before when over 16,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported.

2,841 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,186,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 5%.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad