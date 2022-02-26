You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 64 New Deaths, 2,275 New Positive Cases

AP

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 64 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 2,275 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 30,650 deaths and 2,793,776 positive cases.

1,071 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,408,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s rolling 7-day average of those testing positive is 2.1%.

