Kristen Wiig To Star In Apple Comedy Series ‘Mrs. American Pie’ From Laura Dern, Abe Sylvia & Tate Taylor

Kristen Wiig is set to star in a period comedy series about gorgeously impossible people in Palm Beach for Apple.

The streamer is adapting Juliet McDaniel’s book Mrs. American Pie as a 10-part series exec produced by Laura Dern.

Dern is also eyeing a “key role” in the series and exec produces alongside creator Abe Sylvia and Tate Taylor.

Wiig will play Maxine Simmons as she attempts to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the questions: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? And what will you sacrifice to get there?”

The series was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons via their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Sylvia, who is behind Jessica Chastain’s upcoming George & Tammy series, will write, exec produce and showrun the series. Breaking News in Yuba County director Taylor will direct and also will exec produce alongside his producing partner John Norris via their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker. Apple Studios produces.

It marks Wiig’s first series for Apple; the former Saturday Night Live star had been set to star in an adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It, which had been ordered to series in 2018 from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, but pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.