Kristen Bell Launches Branding, Advertising & Production Company Dunshire Productions

Actor-producer Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars) today announced the launch of Dunshire Productions, a new Los Angeles-based creative content and production studio that she’s partnered on with longtime creative collaborators including director-producer Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Hacks), director, producer and editor Dean Holland (The Good Place, The Unicorn), Bailey Brand Management founder Troy Bailey and multidisciplinary designer and creative director, Benjamin Hart.

Dunshire will focus on producing creative advertising content and campaigns for brands, including traditional TV spots and short-form digital content, and will also have an entertainment content arm to develop, produce, and create various entertainment projects. The company will partner with its sister agency, Brains on Fire, to offer a full suite of services from branding to web, social media, experiential and beyond, with Bailey’s marketing- and advertising-driven agency providing direct access to top talent for advertising campaigns.

Bell and her partners have previously collaborated on campaigns for companies including Hello Bello, helping that brand focused on baby products to reach annual sales of over $200 million over the course of three years.

“Dunshire Productions is really just us selfishly chasing that first day of summer camp feeling, because we all love working with each other. Every time we wrap a project together we want to keep it going. So we are,” said the company’s founders in a joint statement. “What really makes the five of us work so well together is that Kristen’s a natural point guard and Morgan slides in as a stretch 5. Sorry, what? We’re NOT taking over the Lakers starting lineup? Got it.

“We’ll just go back to the Dunshire Productions office and focus on what else we do super well,” they continued, “creating good stuff people want to watch and doing it with good people only. (But we still think the Lakers could use us.)”

Bell is an award-winning actress and producer known for her work in such films as Frozen, Frozen 2, Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and in series including Veronica Mars and The Good Place. She also produced and stars in Netflix’s new series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, and the Daytime Emmy-nominated web series Momsplaining for EllenTube.

Sackett is a two-time Emmy winner who recently exec produced Amy Poehler’s doc Lucy and Desi and the hit HBO Max series, Hacks. He’s also served as an exec producer and director on Bell’s series The Good Place and NBC’s hit comedy Parks and Recreation, among many other projects.

Holland is an Emmy winner who was part of the producing and editing teams for Parks and Recreation. Additional credits include Splitting Up Together, Love, The Office, Entourage, The Good Place, Home Economics and The Unicorn.

Prior to founding Bailey Brand Management, his talent agency specializing in representing celebrities for strategic marketing, advertising, and business development partnerships with companies around the world, Bailey served as Vice President of International Celebrity Endorsements at WME.

Designer and creative director Hart is also the co-president and creative lead of Brains on Fire and moonlights as a #1 NYT bestselling children’s book author, alongside his co-author, Bell. He has a long history of managing creative campaigns, large-scale organizational development, web development projects and strategic nonprofit and for-profit communication plans including for such brands as Hello Bello, Warner Bros., Spindrift, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, AIGA and more.

Bell is represented by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello; Sackett by ICM Partners and attorney Jonathan Gardner of Cohen & Gardner; and Holland by UTA and attorney J.R. McGinnis of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.