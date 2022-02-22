‘Kraven The Hunter’: ‘White Lotus’ Breakout Fred Hechinger To Play Chameleon In Sony’s Marvel Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Hechinger has joined Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in titular role. Although it’s unconfirmed, sources say Hechinger would play Chameleon, the brother of Kraven, in the movie.

J.C. Chandor is directing the pic with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.

One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is one of Marvel’s most iconic and notorious anti-heroes, who has encountered Venom and Black Panther, among many others, as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies. The film will be released theatrically on January 13, 2023.

As for Chameleon, the character is the half-brother of Kraven and is usually depicted as a master of disguises, known for his ability to impersonate virtually anybody

Sony is coming off a hot streak with Venom: Let There Be Carnage making more than $500 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the biggest film of 2021 with $1.7 billion in worldwide sales. As for future films, there highly-anticipated Morbius pic starring Jared Leto bows this April and just tapped Dakota Johnson to play Madame Web.

Hechinger is coming off his scene-stealing role as Steve Zahn and Connie Britton’s son in HBO’s hit series White Lotus. He can currently be seen in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy and he is filming Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale.

He also will next be seen in Gabe Polsky’s Butchers Crossing, starring Nicolas Cage and adapted from John Williams’ 1960 novel. Hechinger is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein, and Attorney Ryan LeVine.