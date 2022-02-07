Kitten Bowl Eyeing Move To GAC Family Following Hallmark Channel Cancellation

The Kitten Bowl may be heading to a new home. Following word that Hallmark Channel has canceled the annual Super Bowl alternative program, GAC Family, run by Bill Abbott, former Hallmark Channel president and CEO, is looking at bringing the event to GAC in 2023, we’ve confirmed.

“While we are not currently developing original animal-centric programming, Hallmark Channel is pleased to support partners like North Shore Animal League America as part of our commitment to social responsibility initiatives,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said in a statement.

“Kitten Bowl was a passion project that everyone involved will always be deeply proud to have been a part of,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “Grateful we were able to find fur-ever homes for so many. Please continue to support Animal League in their mission to find all these animals loving homes. #GetYourRescueOn and #adopt a furry friend!”

Several Hallmark Channels alums have moved to GAC Family since the network launched in September 2021, Former Hallmark Channel stars Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan have both signed multi-picture deals with GAC Family. Additionally, When Calls the Heart alums Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing reunited for the return of spinoff When Hope Calls on GAC Family, among others.

The Kitten Bowl aired from 2014 to 2021 on Hallmark Channel.

Variety was first to report the news.