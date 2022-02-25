Acclaimed Off Broadway Musical ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Plans Move To Broadway With Original Cast

The critically lauded hit Off Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo will transfer to Broadway in the fall, producers announced today.

Previews will begin Oct. 12 at a Shubert Theater to be announced, with an opening date set for Nov. 10.

Making the move to Broadway will be the cast from last fall’s Off Broadway world premiere production at the Atlantic Theater, including Victoria Clark as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (in his Broadway debut), Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole) and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Caroline, or Change), based on Lindsay-Abaire’s play of the same name. Jessica Stone directs, with Danny Mefford choreographing. Producers are David Stone, Atlantic Theatre Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick.

The official synopsis: Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

The musical, which opened Off Broadway to rave reviews by The New York Times, The Washington Post and others, stars Clark, whose previous Broadway credits include The Light in the Piazza, Gigi, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Sister Act, among others. She’s appeared on TV in Pose, The Blacklist, Homeland and others. Boyer currently recurs on HBO Max’s Love Life, starred on the NBC comedy Trial and Error and was Tony-nominated for Broadway’s Hand to God.

The complete creative team, ticketing, and on-sale information will be announced in the coming weeks.