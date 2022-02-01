‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Trailer: Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer Return For Drama’s Final Chapter

The official trailer for Killing Eve‘s fourth and final chapter poses the question: Can Villanelle really change for the better?

“Do you know the fable about the scorpion and the frog?” Sandra Oh’s Eve asks Jodie Comer’s Villanelle. “They both die, because the scorpion can’t change its nature.”

The trailer also teases more tense moments between the series’ two leads, tidbits of Carolyn and Konstantin’s Season 4 arcs and more. Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere on February 27 on BBC America and AMC+. The premiere comes to AMC on February 28.

In Season 4, Eve (Oh), Villanelle (Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, the former is on a revenge mission, while the latter has found a brand new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit.

Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Oh.

Watch the trailer above.