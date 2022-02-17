‘Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer & Fiona Shaw Tease Final Season And Say Goodbye

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of BBC America‘s premiere of Killing Eve’s fourth and final season, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw are among others the cast and crew saying goodbye to the series in the exclusive featurette above.

The eight-parter will debut on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. After a simultaneous premiere, AMC+ subscribers will be able to view episodes one week in advance of linear viewers, with the exception of the series finale, which will air concurrently.

“It feels bittersweet to be shooting the final season but I’m also a big believer in leaving something while it’s good,” Comer says in the retrospective.

Adds Oh, “It’s been a tremendous gift to be able to, as I’m changing as a person, to put it in the work.”

Fiona Shaw, who portrays MI6 boss Carolyn Martens, says she feels “incredibly sad” that the show is coming to an end. She continued, “I’ve been in some wonderful shows in my life, but in the end, it’s only a handful that you really miss. And this is going to be one of them.”

Comer teased that one of her favorite moments from Season 4 was getting to work more closely with Shaw. As Carolyn and Oh’s Eve Polastri played a cat and mouse game with Comer’s VIllanelle, Comer and Shaw rarely interacted.

“There was one shot which we couldn’t do because we were all laughing so hard, and the tears were literally dripping off my chin,” Comer said.

Shaw shared that Comer’s hysteria “encouraged me to go further.”

Take a look back at Killing Eve in the video above.