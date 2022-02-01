Kiefer Sutherland Spy Series ‘Rabbit Hole’ Set For Fall Launch On Paramount+

Paramount+ has given out more details of its upcoming spy series starring Kiefer Sutherland.

The streamer revealed that the series, which comes from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot of NBC’s This Is Us as well as Apple’s WeCrashed, is titled Rabbit Hole.

Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series, speaking during an exec session at the company’s virtual TCA session, said that production will start soon and it will launch in the fall.

The eight-part series, which was handed a greenlight in May 2021, stars the 24 and Designated Survivor alum as private espionage operative James Weir, who finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

Sutherland will exec produce alongside Requa and Ficarra as well as Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin. It comes from CBS Studios.