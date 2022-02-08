Kenneth Branagh On Scoring Three Oscar Noms For ‘Belfast’ And The “Mind Boggling” Feeling Of Beating An Oscar Record

Kenneth Branagh received three Oscar nominations today for Belfast – Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture – bringing his total to eight nominations. His nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture means Branagh has just broken a record by being nominated for Oscars in seven different categories throughout his career.

Branagh spoke to Deadline after his nominations were announced, and in response to the record he just broke, Branagh says the feeling is “mind boggling.” He says this is a result of “having the good fortune to be directed by great directors, to direct great actors, and to work with amazing writers. I’ve had that unique experience of being able to look at how to tell a story from many different positions.”

According to Branagh, he isn’t the only one celebrating the success of Belfast today. “Somebody rang me just after this all kicked off from a cafe in Belfast,” he says. “Every single person in the cafe was on their phone looking at these results as they were being announced. And when we got announced the Best Picture, the bloody place went up, everybody was jumping up and screaming and hugging each other.”

While his next feature film Death on the Nile is only a few days away from premiering, Branagh’s focus for the time being is writing. “I’m writing, that’s what I’m doing in every spare moment,” he says. “That’s what the experience of Belfast has sent me to, and I’m enjoying that and that’s what’s driving me.”

Belfast has also secured nominations in the Best Supporting Role category for Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, Best Sound, and Best Original Song for Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy.”