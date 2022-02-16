Kate Bosworth, Ron Perlman & Lin Shaye Line Up For Renny Harlin Horror-Thriller ‘Carrier’ From ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Scribes; Sentient Sells — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns) is in advanced talks and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and Lin Shaye (Insidious) are attached to star in action director Renny Harlin’s (Cliffhanger) horror-thriller Carrier, scripted by the 10 Cloverfield Lane writing team Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken.

In Carrier, when a mysterious phenomenon leads to mass chaos, a splintering family escapes to a small island…but their troubles are only beginning.

The movie is among the first projects for Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin’s recently minted sales firm Sentient Pictures International, which is handling world rights at the virtual EFM, which wraps this week.

Principal photography is slated to commence in fall 2022 in Europe and will be produced by Extraordinary Entertainment’s Renny Harlin and Daljit DJ Parmar, alongside SPI’s Pierre Morel, Renee Tab and Tuffin.

Executive producers will be Michael Yeates, Josh Campbell, Matt Stuecken, Dimiter Nikolov, Andrew Marcus, Andy Schefter, and Rob Van Norden. Co-producers include Ryan Ozonian, Boyko Draganov, and Rob Perryman.

“Josh and Matt have created a spellbinding screenplay, which provides me with an arsenal of exceptional characters, non-stop twists and turns, and groundbreaking action. Our fantastic cast, led by Kate Bosworth, Ron Perlman and Lin Shaye is a genre enthusiast’s dream come true,” said Harlin.

There will also be a play-to-earn NFT element to the movie. Explained Parmar: “We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with SPI to create a world class film, with the potential to expand the Carrier universe into different verticals including the new groundbreaking blockchain video game industry. We have partnered with Distributed Ledger Entertainment and brought on leaders and advisors from the film, gaming, and blockchain industries, including Michael Yeates, the founder of Alien Worlds, which is one of the top 3 games in the space. We are excited to announce the upcoming Carrier blockchain game and a high profile NFT event in March.”

Added Yeates: “For the first time ever, viewers will be able to experience a play to earn digital game, in which they can own NFTs based on characters and weaponry portrayed in the Carrier movie. This is a brand new and engaging way for film IP and gaming to engage blockchain technology.”

SPI recently unveiled its inaugural sales slate, which includes the moving drama Last Meals starring Delroy Lindo and Boyd Holbrook, and the latest offering from Taken director Pierre Morel, the sci-fi thriller D.O.A.

Bosworth is well known for Superman Returns and Sony Pictures Classics’ Still Alice. Recently, she starred as KC in the Netflix sci-fi series The I-Land. Upcoming projects include The Enforcer opposite Antonio Banderas and Netflix’s Along the Ride.

Perlman is a frequent collaborator of Guillermo del Toro, having roles in the del Toro films Hellboy 1 & 2, Cronos, Blade II, Pacific Rim, Nightmare Alley and the upcoming Pinocchio for Netflix. Perlman starred in hit series Sons of Anarchy and recently appeared in Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated movie Don’t Look Up.

Shaye is best known for her role of Elise Rainier in the smash Insidious franchise alongside Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson. She has also starred in horror films such as Ouija, The Final Wish, and The Grudge. She received a 2020 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series for Eastsiders on Netflix.

Bosworth is represented by APA and Yorn Barnes Levine. Shaye is repped by Buchwald Agency and Rugolo Entertainment. Perlman is repped by the Gersh Agency and Link Management.